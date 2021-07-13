Global energy services company Aggreko has delivered a renewable power solution for golf’s 149th Open Championship, which tees off at Royal St George’s Club in Sandwich, England, this week.

Aggreko is delivering two renewable microgrids, which will supply 100% reliable power without connection to the grid.

The system has already generated almost 21000 kWh solar power and saved 25 tonnes of CO2 since the solution was installed in March for set up of the event.

It is the first time in The Open’s history that the generators on site will be entirely fuelled by HVO – a sustainable biodiesel derived largely from waste and residue feedstock, specifically used cooking oil

Aggreko’s Solar PV-Battery Storage-Hybrid solution will power the contractor’s compound and an electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The contractor’s compound will be powered by Aggreko’s containerised solar solution, a 135 kVA battery unit and a 125 kVA genset using HVO to secure uninterrupted power supply.

A second electric vehicle showcase microgrid has been installed to power ten 7 kW EV chargers provided by British green mobility company Connected Kerb. This system will also be powered by the containerised solar solution.

Image credit: Aggreko

In addition, two x 300 kVA stage V generators running on HVO, have been installed to serve 500 kW peak load to five 50 kW charging points.

The installation can rapid-charge electric vehicles from zero to 80% capacity in approximately 40 minutes and will power the tournament’s Mercedes-EQ Player’s courtesy car fleet.

Robert Wells, MD at Aggreko Events Services said: “Our solution at The Open marks the first time Aggreko has deployed a renewable electric vehicle charging infrastructure solution completely off grid. We are proud to pioneer new approaches for delivering cleaner power solutions to our clients”.

The Open represents golf’s oldest major and will run between 11 and 18 July, seeing 32,000 fans in attendance each day.