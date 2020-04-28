MAN Energy Solutions is to deploy its dual-fuel engines at a power plant on a Japanese island.

The natural gas/diesel engines will be installed at the Miyako Island plant in Okinawa Prefecture in a move which is said to be the first time in Japan that a power plant will operate on such engines.

Miyako is a Japanese holiday island with 50,000 inhabitants and the using the power plant is owned and operated by Okinawa Electric Power Company. MAN Energy has won the contract from Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

The deal comprises two dual-fuel engines which will generate around 24 MW of power as the primary baseload provider for the island.

“The order for Miyako is a first for the Japanese power-generation market as these will be the very first dual-fuel engines to be installed in the whole country,” said Martin Höhler of MAN Energy Solutions’ power plant business in the Asia Pacific.

“Our engines will mainly run on natural gas but, due to their dual-fuel capability, also offer maximum fuel flexibility and reliability. This is highly important for independent power supply for remote islands such as Miyako.”

MAN Energy gas engines power remote Bolivia iron ore plant

MAN Energy and Orcan Energy to collaborate on waste heat recovery