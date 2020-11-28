Following the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, in August 2020, which saw loss of life and many vital services impacted, rebuild efforts have picked up pace as ABB donates products and solutions to secure the power infrastructure.

Major hospitals and a school in Beirut will receive products and solutions from ABB to restore and accelerate reconstruction efforts as the city rebuilds its civil society.

Mike Mustapha, head of global markets for ABB Electrification said: “As a company that supports building safe and sustainable communities in the countries in which we operate, it is our duty to provide impactful support to help rebuild the infrastructure in Beirut, ensuring a reliable power supply for these critical services.”

Working with ABB’s local partner, Harb Electric, the product donations will include a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) System for each hospital, along with various smart power equipment and energy distribution solutions.

The UPS and smart power components will be supplied as a holistic solution from ABB to future proof the electrical and power infrastructure of the hospitals in the event of blackouts.

The infrastructure will also feed all critical loads from operating theatres and rooms with power sensitive equipment including X-ray machines, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and respirators.

Sister Nicolas Akiki from Rosary Sisters Hospital said: “Our hospital was severely impacted by the explosion due to its immediate proximity to the port area. We suffered extensive structural and equipment damage and this meant that we could no longer operate across all our medical and administrative units, or treat any patients.

“We are deeply thankful for your great generosity. Your support will help us to further our mission through reconstructing our hospital to rise again and best serve our community.”

The Rosary Sisters Hospital has 200 beds, which once restored, will also provide much needed medical care to the community.

ABB donations of electrical equipment and systems will also go to the Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui – UMC and the Quarantine Government Hospital, which continued to tend to the sick and injured despite damages to their structures.

“Our hospital was also severely impacted by the explosion,” said Karen Sakr, Hospital CEO, Quarantine Government Hospital. “The commitment by ABB to future proof many of our theatres, treatment rooms, equipment and employee areas with reliable power and a resilient electrical system will enable us to continue to reconstruct key parts of the hospital and continue to deliver first rate and accessible patient care, wellbeing and safety.”

Many of the components will also be used in a school to fit and replace the ageing electrical infrastructure which was almost completely destroyed in the blast. ABB smart power and distribution components will assure safety of the electrical supply from source to switch, providing a secure and comfortable environment for pupils and teaching staff in time for the next school year.

Rodolphe Abboud, school principal, Collège du Sacré-Coeur said: “We are working hard these days so we can restore the most important sections of the Collège du Sacré-Coeur as the new school year begins. ABB’s donation will be of great use to us in achieving two core objectives: restoring our college and launching our newly designed distance learning program so we can start the school year 2020-2021 on time.”

Several public buildings including 159 schools and several hospitals were damaged or destroyed in the blast that occurred on August 4. More than 6,500 people were injured, while the homes of 300,000 people were damaged or destroyed.

Hussein Harb, CEO, Harb Electric explains: “The Lebanese medical sector is in deep need of these hospitals to fight the pandemic. This great initiative will help the hospitals recover and resume operations and play their much-needed role in helping local communities, curing people and saving lives. We are proud to be ABB’s partner, particularly during such times of need, where the company steps up and provides for communities.”

ABB places the values of care and collaboration at the heart of its culture. In communities around the world, ABB is reinforcing its long-standing commitment to community engagement by providing impactful support for community-building initiatives. This approach, together with local partners, has enabled the company to support the rebuild efforts in Beirut in a responsive and timely way.