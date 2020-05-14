Siemens Gamesa has been selected by Berkeley Energy to ensure a stable supply of electricity in Puerto Galera on the island of Mindoro in the Philippines.

Siemens and Berkeley have signed an agreement for the provision of an energy management system, Siemens Gamesa’s Hybrid Plant Controller.

The platform will be used to integrate and ensure real-time control of existing 16 MW wind energy facility and a 6 MW battery energy storage system. The 16 MW system has 8 Siemens Gamesa 2 MW turbines and has been developed since 2007.

The integrated hybrid system will help the island to reduce dependence on diesel, as well as reduce carbon emissions. Siemens will maintain the facility over a period of five years.

The plant is expected to be in full operation in the second half of 2020.

The HPC system manages the power generated and stored at the plant and can fine tune the wind turbines to optimize the entire plant’s performance such as wind forecasts and other factors.



Warren Wilson, sales and marketing managing director at Onshore Siemens Gamesa, said: “The plant is a great example of Siemens Gamesa’s capabilities to offer energy solutions to areas with difficult access to an electricity grid.

“This plant will help the region to cut its diesel use and emissions while using storage facilities to assure that people have access to clean energy when they need it. Hybrid solutions such as these, reduce the intermittency of renewable energy, and as such provide huge growth potential.”

