A new partnership between energy companies, an NGO and academia aims to push forward the sustainability agenda for residents in Brickland in Chua Chu Kang GRC province in Singapore.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore), Brickland Grassroots Organisations, and solar energy firm Sunseap Group will support existing and build new initiatives that are aimed at improving sustainability for residents.

A virtual power plant, solar PVs and food waste digesters will be introduced to meet growing energy demand in a sustainable manner and to ensure a circular economy approach to waste management.

NTU Singapore’s Nanyang Business School will conduct workshops to provide skills and training for individuals participating in sustainability projects. NTU students from the Corporate Social Responsibility Club will also be involved in sustainability community projects with residents in Brickland.

Sunseap will provide its expertise within the clean energy segment to help communities simplify the rollout of projects. Brickland will also be receiving Sunseap’s sponsorship of a ‘Renewable Energy Certificate (REC)’ to offset the day’s energy consumption, making this a carbon-neutral event.

Don Wee, Grassroots Adviser to Chua Chu Kang GRC Grassroots Organisations (Brickland), said, “As we progressively introduce new initiatives targeted at transforming Brickland into an eco-town, we also aim to raise awareness among our residents regarding sustainability and climate change to enable them to feel more empowered towards this cause. This dialogue will kickstart, connect and engage residents with interests in sustainability to channel and champion sustainability initiatives ground up within the community.”

Lawrence Wu, President & Executive Director of Sunseap Group, added: “We will explore solutions such as data-linked Energy Intelligence to optimise resource allocation, installation of Electric Vehicle charging points around the neighborhood, and utilizing Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) to offset carbon emissions. Sustainability is an achievable goal, and it can have a positive effect on everyone’s quality of life.”

The collaboration is aligned with NTU’s Sustainability Manifesto, which aims to propel its wide-ranging sustainability efforts over the next 15 years, encompassing the actions of its employees and students, and spanning all aspects of the university’s activities within education, research, innovation and service to society and humanity.