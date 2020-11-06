In the Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar, a 16MW gas-powered plant has been installed to ensure reliable energy supply.

The construction of the plant in Dawei follows the government of Myanmar awarding a contract to energy provider Petro & Trans Co.

The energy provider partnered with engineering firm Cummins in constructing the power plant.

The plant comprises eight 2000kW QSV91G lean-burn gas generators supplied by Cummins.

Related articles:

Three families of Cummins gensets gain Grid Code Compliance

Cummins secures China project win for new gas-fired generator

The American multinational engineering company provided support for the design, installation and commissioning of all balance of plant, such as radiators, gas trains and exhaust silencers, to ensure the gas generators maintain a reliable performance no matter the site’s weather conditions

The build and installation phase of the plant started in January and the first 8MW was installed within five months. The additional 8MW is scheduled for commissioning later this year.

Sign up for our newsletter

Sanjay Wele, Cummins business manager-gas, said: “Our Cummins QSV91G gas generators will ensure that Dawei City and the wider region has access to continuous and reliable power – despite the challenge of high ambient altitude.

“We’re proud to have worked so closely with P&T on this landmark project and we look forward to seeing the power plant deliver reliable electricity to this thriving region.”