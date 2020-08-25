Meteocontrol GmbH, a photovoltaic monitoring company, and Ecoligo GmbH, a PV project developer for companies in emerging countries, have collaborated to connect a solar system to the grid in Vietnam, Southeast Asia.

The photovoltaic system has an output of 994 kWp and is located on the roof of Dong Nam Viet Packaging in Ben Cat Town near Ho Chi Minh City.

The solar system on the company’s existing building is now connected to the grid and a second system is to be installed on the company’s second production plant that is currently under construction. The project aims to help the packaging company switch to a clean energy supply.

The plant utilises Meteocontrol’s blue Log X-Series monitoring and control system, a made-to-measure solution for control of the power plant. Remote control enables customers to achieve maximum power yield and Ecoligo can respond quickly and efficiently to error messages.

Companies such as Dong Nam Viet Packaging lack the financing options for the installation of a solar system. Ecoligo is able to support these companies financially through crowdfunding by private investors in Germany. Ecoligo then offers companies a fully funded “solar-as-a-service” solution, without having to bear the high up-front costs. This means the solar energy can be used at a monthly fee, which is low compared to power from the national grid.

At the end of the contract, the company owns the solar PV system and only has to pay for maintenance.

In order to boost local economic growth, Ecoligo also works closely with local partners on the development, installation and maintenance of the PV projects.

“We are pleased to have Meteocontrol on board as a reliable partner for monitoring on this PV project as well. The PV market in Vietnam is currently booming and we have already secured further projects. The conditions are attractive to our crowd investors, also thanks to the transparency that Meteocontrol monitoring provides,” explains Martin Baart, CEO of Ecoligo.

Rouven Lenhart, managing director of Meteocontrol AMEA DMCC, adds: “As a partner to Ecoligo, we can tap into this exciting market and drive forward the internationalisation of our operations. What’s more, we help to strengthen the local economy, at the same time as contributing to climate protection. Emerging economies will grow more strongly than developed economies in the near future. If they continue to use traditional fuel sources, it will lead to even higher CO2 emissions.”