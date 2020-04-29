On April 25th, 2020, the Ichigo Kasaoka Osakaike ECO Power Plant, Ichigo’s 48th solar power plant, began operation as a floating power plant on an agricultural reservoir in Okayama Prefecture, Japan.

The 2.66 MW plant consists of 7,000 panels, covers an area of 122,000 square meters, and will provide enough power for 1,110 households. It is located in Kasaoka City, in the Okayama Prefecture area.

The Kasaoka power plant was financed via green bond. Ichigo obtained independent confirmation from the Japan Research Institute (JRI) that the bond fully complies with the Green Bond Principles issued by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and the Japanese Ministry of the Environment’s 2017 Green Bond Guidelines.

JRI also commended the positive environmental contribution of the plant’s solar power production and Ichigo’s extensive ESG initiatives and disclosure. As a sustainable infrastructure company, Ichigo is growing its clean energy business in order to build a more sustainable society.

