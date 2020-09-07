The Smart Electric Power Association has released a research report on the design of multi-user microgrid tariffs, based on research with states, communities and utilities.

According to the Smart Electric Power Association (SEPA) the resiliency benefits and clean energy resource value of microgrids are being widely identified. However, unlike single-user microgrids, multi-user or community microgrids link distributed energy resources (DERs) with multiple customers across a distribution system to create a resilient island.

New research by SEPA helps identify what is within the scope of a multi-user microgrid tariff, which elements to include, and how to structure it.

Utilities, regulators and other industry stakeholders can use this report to guide the development of a multi-user microgrid tariff.

Microgrid terminology and archetypes to clear-up misunderstandings

Initial strategic considerations for identifying objectives, operational structures, and services to address

Summary of multi-user microgrid blue-sky and island services

Framework on how to structure the tariff, including an example list of tariff provisions and related processes, forms and agreements

Key questions to consider at each stage of the microgrid tariff developmental process

Insights from real-worldlegislative and regulatory actions that address barriers to microgrid tariffs

Download the report here: https://sepapower.org/resource/how-to-design-multi-user-microgrid-tariffs/

