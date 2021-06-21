Enel X in collaboration with regional bank Banca Agricola Popolare di Ragusa (BapR) has launched a collective agricultural self-consumption energy community in Ragusa Italy.

The project, touted to be a first in Italy, involves the construction of a 200kW photovoltaic system plus the installation of a technological platform for the management of the energy community. The platform will be made available to the energy community, made up of various companies that occupy a territorial extension of 60 hectares.

The photovoltaic system will produce more than 300MWh and will feed more than 240MWh into the grid, which will be 100% shared between the companies that are part of the business condominium.

While sharing energy consumption, the community members can obtain twenty-year state incentives to be redistributed to the benefit of all members and significantly reducing their own greenhouse gas emissions, with economic benefits and environmental advantages for the whole territory. According to Enel X, the project will avoid 121 tons of CO2 per year.

“With this initiative, we are launching the first energy community open to SMEs in the agricultural sector, which will set an example for similar initiatives to be implemented in the rest of the country,” said Augusto Raggi, Head of Enel X Italia. “With this project, Enel X confirms its commitment to actively support the energy transition of companies and their sustainability… especially for the strategic agriculture sector, which until now had never experienced such a model.”

Enel X will provide its digital platform and its innovative technologies, with the aim of ensuring, through apps and periodic reports, continuous real-time monitoring of the health of the energy sharing, and identifying solutions for improve the amount of shared energy, stimulating members to electrify their consumption and making them increasingly sustainable.

Enel X is the Enel Group’s global business line, manages demand response services for approximately 6GW of total capacity globally, and approximately 100MW of installed storage capacity worldwide, as well as approximately 195,000 electric vehicle charging points made available globally.

Stated Saverio Continella, General Manager of the Banca Agricola Popolare di Ragusa, “We strongly believe in a future, which can only be sustainable from both economic and environmental points of view plus, as a consequence, social points of view as well. The financing to the energy community promoted by the La Mediterranea Società Consortile Agricola, an Italian agriculture leader, is therefore a legitimate source of pride for BapR. The Bank is ready to support the financing of energy communities whether they are made up of companies or individuals, and whether promoted or not by public administrations.”