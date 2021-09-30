Valmet to deliver district heating automation to Austria’s Energie AG

Valmet will deliver district heating automation to Energie AG’s waste recycling plant and the municipal district heating plant in Wels, Austria.

Austrian electricity company Energie AG and the city of Wels are currently expanding the production of district heat from waste to meet the growing demand.

Valmet will deliver the systems from the third quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2022.

“We have built an excellent relationship with Energie AG over the past 15 years by providing them with advanced automation solutions and a wide range of lifecycle services to their two waste incineration lines.

“This is now Valmet’s first order for district heating automation and optimization in Austria,” says Mustafa Began, Service Area Manager, Automation, Valmet.

Valmet’s delivery includes an extension of the existing Valmet DNA Automation System and a Valmet DNA District Heating Manager application for the waste recycling plant’s district heating extension.

Additionally, a Valmet DNA Automation System will be delivered for the new hot water boilers of the district heating plant owned by the city of Wels. Both deliveries include application engineering and project implementation.

The DNA District Heating Manager is an IIoT-based online application for district heating network optimisation.