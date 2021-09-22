MAN Energy advances climate-neutral district heating in Denmark

MAN Energy Solutions is installing Electro-Thermal Energy Storage (ETES) heat-pump technology for Danish multi-utility company DIN Forsyning.

Hailed as the world’s first installation of its kind, the new plant will provide climate-neutral district heating to 25,000 households in Esbjerg.

The site was recently visited by MAN Energy Solutions Supervisory Board Chairman, Gunnar Kilian, and CEO Dr Uwe Lauber in order to gain progress reports and meet project partners.

Kilian said: “Sustainable energy solutions are the future. Innovative technologies like the ETES from MAN Energy Solutions are therefore important elements on our way to zero.

“I’m particularly pleased that Esbjerg is taking on a pioneering role in decarbonisation in the area of heat supply, and hope that other municipalities will follow its example.”

The project was first announced in February 2021 when DIN Forsyning commissioned MAN Energy Solutions to supply a turnkey solution for heat-generation featuring two heat-pump systems.

The new district heating plant will guarantee an emission-free alternative to the city’s current coal-fired power plant, which at present provides approximately half of Esbjerg’s district heating and is scheduled for closure by April 2023.

Lauber said: “This project demonstrates how energy harvested from the increasingly-important renewable sector can be harnessed outside of the power grid, and how essential sector-coupling will be to a decarbonised energy future.

“Esbjerg is an important lighthouse project for us that showcases our ability to deliver innovative solutions.”

The location at the Port of Esbjerg will enable the use of renewable power from nearby wind farms and seawater as a heat source for the generation of heating energy.

DIN Forsyning is owned by the municipality of Esbjerg and Varde and supplies some 1 million MWh of district heating per annum.