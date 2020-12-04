GE and YPF Luz, the power generation subsidiary of Argentinian energy company YPF, have announced that La Plata Cogeneration II combined heat and power (CHP) plant has start commercial operations.

La Plata Cogeneration II is in the city of Ensenada in Buenos Aires province and runs on a GE 6F.03 gas turbine.

Read more

World’s first 1MW large-scale gas engine begins hydrogen field test

Danish dairy milks CHP capabilities with new cogeneration system

The new plant is expected to add approximately 90MW to the existing 128MW powering the La Plata industrial zone and it’s expected to become the cogeneration complex with the highest capacity output in Argentina.

GE’s gas turbine is equipped with a dry low NOx 2.6+ combustion system to considerably reduce the NOx, SOX and particulate emissions, as well as upgraded advanced gas path turbine module components for increased output and efficiency—making it the most advance 6F turbine in the GE fleet.

Eric Gray, vice president for the Americas at GE Gas Power, said the turbine solution would “deliver the needed heat and power, while reducing both water consumption and emissions, for YPF´s industrial process”.

Construction on the plant started in 2017 with GE engineers beginning turbine installation work a year later, and this continued during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic under additional safety measures.

Sign up for our newsletter

GE Gas Power’s F-class technology applications include power generation, combined heat and power, and mechanical drive applications across multiple diverse industries, such as, aluminum smelting, refineries, and food processing. The 6F.03 was built for harsh and remote environments and over 140 units are currently in use worldwide.