Rofeica Energia, based in Barcelona, Spain, has ordered a Wärtsilä 34SG gas-fuelled engine generating set, enabling the company to secure its future in Spain’s Combined Heat and Power (CHP) market.

The order from technology group Wärtsilä was placed in April and relies on the company’s capabilities in gas conversions for oil-fuelled power plants.

Switching from heavy fuel oil to gas operation will allow the customer to capture various CHP revenue streams, while significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

The 9.1 MW plant will be delivered on a fast-track basis as the gas conversion is expected to be completed before the end of 2020. The major share of the generated energy will be used for Rofeica Energia’s own consumption, heating wood pellets, which is their main industrial process, although an important share of the generated thermal power will be sold to third-party customers located in the near vicinity.

“High efficiency and reliability are essential if our company is to remain competitive in today’s tough market conditions. We have had excellent experience with Wärtsilä’s engine technology and support for the past 20 years, and converting to gas operation with the Wärtsilä 34SG engine gives us the flexibility to move forward with confidence,” said Joan Romaní, CEO of Rofeica Energía, S.A.

“The Wärtsilä 34SG engine is highly suitable for CHP applications. It has outstanding electrical efficiency, and its reliability has been proven with 43 million running hours in installations around the world. This conversion is a sensible decision as it secures Rofeica Energia’s future in the Spanish CHP market,” commented Pekka Tolonen, Energy Business Director, Europe, Wärtsilä.

The market in Spain is increasingly trending towards sustainable power generation.

Wärtsilä flexible gas power plants use natural gas, the cleanest fossil fuel available, in the most economical way. This is possible thanks to their high efficiency at any load and flexibility to start and stop exactly according to needs.

