Rolls-Royce is launching a new MTU Series 500 gas engine with a power range of 250 to 550 kilowatts and peak efficiencies of up to 42.6% in its class.

The company says the gas gensets in particular offer a climate-friendly cogeneration solution for the industrial and utility sector.

In the 60 Hz market, the units will be introduced from mid-2021.

Andreas Görtz, vice president of power generation at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said the new engines “are equipped for the future in terms of efficiency and environmental friendliness”.

“With efficiencies of up to 42.6%, low life-cycle costs and high availability, plant operators benefit from low fuel consumption and thus high yields”, he added.

The products will initially be offered for operation with natural gas, and for biogas from the end of 2021. The 500 series can also be converted to hydrogen operation at a later date.

