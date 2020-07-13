In India, state-owned agency Energy Efficiency Services Limited

(EESL) has partnered with gas energy company GAIL Limited to conduct trigeneration projects.

The two parties will jointly undertake studies and if found viable, a 50:50 joint venture between GAIL & EESL will be incorporated to initiate trigeneration.

Trigeneration or combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP) involves the use of natural gas-fired generators to produce electricity. The waste heat from flue gas is recovered to produce hot water/steam, which in turn is used for heating purposes and also in absorption chillers for cooling.

Shri Manoj Jain, C&MD of GAIL, said: “There is significant market potential for trigeneration projects in India, particularly small industrial and commercial sectors and office buildings. As the trigeneration business is at the initial stage, the collaboration would enable us to take first-mover advantage in the trigeneration business similar to GAIL’s city gas business. Further, it would also push gas usage in new applications which is in line with GAIL’s Strategy 2030. Accordingly, the strategic partnership between GAIL & EESL is a win-win situation for both companies.”

Shri Saurabh Kumar, managing director, EESL added, “The intervention potential of trigeneration technology in revolutionising India’s energy landscape is significant. EESL is proud to pioneer the effort towards harnessing this potential with GAIL which will set a precedent for upcoming trigeneration projects. I wish both the parties all the very best for

the successful implementation of this initiative”.