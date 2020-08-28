Technology group Wärtsilä has been selected for the provision of its combined heat and power plant (CHP) solution for two new projects in Italy.

ENGIE Italia has awarded Wartsila a contract for the supply of CHP plants. ENGIE Italia will use the plant to supply electricity, steam, and hot water to the Marcegaglia Group, a leading player in the global steel processing industry.

The Ravenna plant in Northern Italy will feature three Wärtsilä 31SG engines with a total output of 35.2MW, and the Gazoldo degli Ippoliti plant in Lombardia will operate on two Wärtsilä 31SG engines delivering 21.4MW.

Related articles:

Wärtsilä to convert Brazilian power plant to natural gas

Wärtsilä to deliver dual fuel and storage solution for Virgin Islands

Delivery of the equipment will begin in early 2021 and the plants are expected to become fully operational by the end of that year.

The Wärtsilä 31 engine was chosen based on its ability to create energy cost savings through its outstanding efficiency. The diesel version of the engine has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine.

The fuel efficiency of the engine also reduces the environmental impact since emission levels are lower. The Wärtsilä 31SG engine fuelled by natural gas is particularly clean-burning, which prolongs maintenance intervals.

Furthermore, CHP plants are supported by Italian governmental policies because of their contribution to reduced CO2 emissions. The new Wärtsilä CHP solutions will replace boilers at the two sites which currently provide the required heat, while the needed electricity is now being supplied from the distribution grid.

Carlo Perrone, BtB Director of ENGIE Italia, said: “As an energy service provider, our aim is always to reduce the environmental impact of our operations and to deliver energy cost savings to our customers, whether they are residential, commercial, or industrial customers. Total efficiency and emission reductions are, therefore, of the highest priority and were the primary factors in selecting the Wärtsilä solution.

“These two projects with Wärtsilä engines will enable us to deliver energy at an optimal cost to our clients and to optimize our business plan, while positively contributing to the energy transition.”

Sign up for our newsletter

Pekka Tolonen, Director, Europe, Wärtsilä Energy, adds: “Technically, the Wärtsilä 31SG engine is in a class of its own. While these will be the first CHP installations in Italy using this engine, its popularity is rapidly growing for applications around the world. Energy system efficiency is increasingly important as the world faces the need to reduce CO2 emissions, and the Wärtsilä 31 engine is a key efficiency enabler.”