Polish dairy cooperative OSM Piątnica has selected Caterpillar dealer Eneria Poland to expand the company’s combined heat and power (CHP) capabilities.

OSM Piątnica has added 2MW of power and 2MW of heat supplied by a new Cat G3516H gas generator set with integrated CHP technologies at its production plant in Podlaskie Voivodeship, northeast Poland.

This most recent installation supplements an existing 2MW cogeneration system originally installed in May 2012 by Eneria and Caterpillar.

In addition to providing the dairy cooperative with energy autonomy, the system supplies up to 30% of the process steam required for the production of high-quality pasteurized milk, cheese, butter and yogurt.

Eneria integrated the new cogeneration capabilities with the existing system, including sound attenuation technologies needed to minimize the impact on dozens of residents in homes located just a few meters from the plant.

Additionally, Eneria Poland will provide ongoing service and maintenance for the system through a multi-year agreement.

“Over the past 70 years, OSM Piątnica has built a reputation in Poland and throughout Europe for innovative products, sustainable business practices, and exceptional quality,” said Stanisław Soliński, vice-president of OSM Piątnica.

“This efficient cogeneration system helps support our plans for growth by supplying added power and heat for our rapidly expanding production lines while helping to minimise the impact of our operations on the environment, as well as on our neighbours.”

Facilities can reduce operating costs by implementing cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP) systems or a trigeneration system incorporating cooling. This enables the units to simultaneously provide power for electrical loads, as well as thermal energy for a facility’s heat and cooling requirements.

“OSM Piątnica is recognised around the world not only for the quality of its dairy products, but also for its progressive approach to doing business,” said Sven Buehler, territory manager for gas product sales at Caterpillar.

“Advanced cogeneration technologies from Eneria and Caterpillar will provide the energy independence and process heat needed to help OSM Piątnica continue innovating as the company grows.”