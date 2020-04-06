Aggreko offers generators for COVID-19 testing sites

Temporary power supplier Aggreko has offered the UK government up to 1300 small generator units free of charge to support the set-up of COVID-19 testing sites across the UK.

In response to growing demand for enhanced testing for COVID-19, temporary testing sites are being set up across the country in areas such as retail car parks.

As the number of temporary testing sites increases, so too does the need for access to reliable power, particularly as many of these sites will not have easy connections to mains electricity.

Spain’s utilities donate millions to tackle coronavirus

MG supplies 100 EV’s to UK’s NHS for coronavirus efforts

Europe’s utilities to remain resilient

Glasgow-headquartered Aggreko has offered the government the use of its available fleet of small canopy generators – up to 1300 units – which provide power to temporary venues.

These generators can be remotely monitored without the need for an engineer to be physically present, a feature that is vital during times of physical distancing.

Chris Rason, Aggreko’s managing director for Northern Europe, said the company was “ready to help the COVID-19 relief effort in any way. The need for more COVID-19 testing sites across the country is clear and our generators can be deployed very rapidly to ensure consistent and stable power to temporary venues.

“As many of these units had been earmarked for outdoor events, such as Glastonbury, that have largely been cancelled or postponed, we are offering them pro-bono. All that’s needed is fuel and freight costs to start providing power.”

Feature: Blazing a trail to a decentralised future