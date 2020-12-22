The energy sector has this year continued its efforts to bring more diversity and gender equality into its workspaces and boardrooms.

We have seen significant strategic action from companies: Statkraft set an ambitious target for improving gender diversity at the top of its UK workforce by announcing a commitment to have 40% of leadership positions held by women by 2030 (Full story here).

And Siemens Energy announced a similar target and also appointed Maria Ferraro as its first Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer: read more here.

Schneider Electric appointed Kelly Becker as its president of UK & Ireland, while Anna Borg became Vattenfall’s new President and chief executive.

Meanwhile, sectors of the industry have taken steps to enable greater diversity – catch up with these initiatives here:

Why gender diversity in the wind sector is vital for a just recovery

Women in nuclear join forces with IAEA to drive gender parity