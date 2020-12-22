20 women in energy in 2020
20 women in energy in 2020

The energy sector has this year continued its efforts to bring more diversity and gender equality into its workspaces and boardrooms.

We have seen significant strategic action from companies: Statkraft set an ambitious target for improving gender diversity at the top of its UK workforce by announcing a commitment to have 40% of leadership positions held by women by 2030 (Full story here).

Women in energy in 2020

And Siemens Energy announced a similar target and also appointed Maria Ferraro as its first Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer: read more here.

Schneider Electric appointed Kelly Becker as its president of UK & Ireland, while Anna Borg became Vattenfall’s new President and chief executive.

Meanwhile, sectors of the industry have taken steps to enable greater diversity – catch up with these initiatives here:
Why gender diversity in the wind sector is vital for a just recovery
Women in nuclear join forces with IAEA to drive gender parity

