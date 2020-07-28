Voith has successfully commissioned the first two VECO-Drives at a coal-fired power station in China.

Since February 2020, the two systems have been running reliably for over 6,000 hours, improving not only the overall efficiency of the drive train but also significantly decreasing noise emissions and vibrations.

The VECO-Drive is an electric superimposing gear, combining a mechanical planetary gear with frequency-controlled servo motors. Since only a small part of the rated power is needed as superimposing power, an overall component efficiency of more than 97% at peak is reached and installation space is minimized. This saves valuable energy and reduces daily operating expenses. Furthermore, the service life of the main body of the equipment can extend up to 30 years.

The two VECO-Drives have passed all necessary tests of Guangzhou China Resources Thermal Power Co., Ltd. The units are part of the customer’s energy-saving transformation project of the electric feed water pump unit to replace the original speed control device.

Various monitoring indicators such as temperature, vibration and pressure were measured and confirmed to be within a safe range. Additionally, the team measured a power transmission efficiency of the complete speed regulation system of approximately 97%. Furthermore, lower than specified noise emissions were attained.

“We have selected the VECO-Drive from Voith for the energy-saving transformation project of our water supply pump,” says Cui Chengliang, Vice General Manager at Guangzhou China Resources Thermal Power Co.

“The variable speed drive system has already been running stably for more than two months, and the energy-saving effect is obvious.”

After passing the relevant safety commissioning certifications of the customer and third-party organizations, the VECO-Drive proved its reliability, already reaching the highest efficiency grades in early 2019. The system performed accordingly during a comprehensive test run in Crailsheim, Germany, and met all customer requirements early on.