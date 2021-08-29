The Finnish technology company Valmet will supply a multifuel power boiler and auxiliary process equipment to Kipaş Kağit Sanayi Isletmeleri, a paper mill in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey.

The new boiler, valued at approximately €25–35 million ($30 – 41 million), will improve the reliability of the paper mill’s steam and electricity supply. Additionally, its steam production capacity will be sufficient for the mill’s future paper machine PM 4.

Have you read?

Exelon to build hydrogen electrolyser at New York nuclear plant

Czech Republic’s largest district heating plant shuts coal unit

Kai Janhunen, Vice President, Energy Business Unit, Valmet, said: “This is a repeat order from Kipaş Holding, as we have supplied an identical plant earlier to their greenfield paper mill in Söke, Turkey. We value the customer’s trust in us highly.”

Valmet’s delivery includes a Valmet CFB Boiler for co-firing paper and water treatment sludge, plastic rejects and coal. The boiler will utilize circulating fluidized bed technology, and the boiler plant will have a steam production capacity of 260 tons per hour (114 bar, 542 °C).

The delivery also includes a Valmet Electrostatic Precipitator, a Valmet Bag House Filter, a Valmet DNA Automation System and spare parts.

The boiler plant startup is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.