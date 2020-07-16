Italian multinational utility Enel has unveiled an initiative to accelerate its decommissioning of coal power plants.

The utility’s The new energy spaces initiative comprises four contests for the design of modern and efficient power plants necessary for the decommissioning of coal plants.

The four coal power plants to participate in the project include La Spezia, Fusina, Civitavecchia and Brindisi.

Enel is partnering with the Universities of Genoa, IUAV of Venice, Tuscia and Salento to encourage wider involvement. The aim is to encourage the participation of young people under 40 and boost gender equality.

The three best projects selected for each of the four tenders will be acquired by Enel and the winners will be entrusted with the architectural design of their proposal for the construction of the plants.

Enel wants to create energy hubs in which distributed and renewable energy resources including solar photovoltaic, energy storage batteries and gas systems will coexist, increasingly integrated with the surrounding environment.

The initiative will also focus on reducing the impact of distributed energy projects on the landscape.

Participants are required to present ideas that respect the principles of sustainability and circular economy, through the reuse of existing structures.

Antonio Cammisecra, the CEO of Enel Green Power, said: “We are asking for the contribution of architects and designers for the realisation of what we would like to become icons of the energy transition.

“We are continuing along the path towards a new vision of energy, open to the territory, to local communities and which respects the principles of the circular economy, with power plants that are perfectly integrated with the surrounding environment. Therefore, with these contests, we would above all like to involve young talents who wish to contribute to Italy’s sustainable energy future.”