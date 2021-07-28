A study by energy tariff comparison platform, Utility Bidder, has revealed which countries rely the most on fossil fuels and Singapore has come out on top.

Singapore relies on fossil fuels more than any other country, with 98% of its total energy supply coming from traditional fuel sources, according to the report Powering the World.

Have you read?

Renewables growth too slow to stall coal bounce back says IEA

RWE decommissions last two hard coal power plants in Germany

The country uses the highest proportion of oil in the world relative to total energy supply, as oil makes up 73% of Singapore’s supply. It is home to major oil companies such as Exxon Mobil, due to its ideal trading location and perceived safe environment.

Image credit: Utility Bidder



Australia follows closely behind as the second most reliant on fossil fuels as this makes up 93% of its total energy supply. It is relatively evenly split between coal, oil, and natural gas as each accounts for 31%, 33% and 29% of the total energy supply respectively.



The Netherlands ranks joint fourth overall and also has the highest supply of natural gas than any other country, standing at 45% of its total energy supply. Fifty percent of this comes from the Groningen gas field, the largest gas field in Europe, however, the Dutch government has committed to stop regular production from the Groningen field by 2022.

The report found that South Africa relies on coal more than any other country in the world – making up 73% of its total energy supply – and only 7% is from renewable sources. This is largely because coal is one of the most affordable fuel sources, but also due to a lack of real alternatives in the country too.

On the other end of the spectrum, Norway uses the biggest share of renewable energy in the world, making up 56% of its total energy supply. It also utilises hydropower more than any other country as that accounts for 45% of its supply alone. The country is known for being an expert in the field of hydroelectricity with many steep valleys and rivers, as well as increased rainfall due to climate change, meaning hydroelectricity is a fruitful opportunity.

Other report findings:

Brazil is the leader in biofuel and waste energy, which accounts for 32.1% of its total energy supply. Brazil is the second-largest producer of ethanol fuel and is an industry leader, with its sugarcane-based ethanol being touted as the most successful alternative fuel to date, based on advanced agri-industrial technology.

Renewable energy sources in total account for 42% of New Zealand’s energy supply. It is also the world leader in wind and solar energy which makes up 25% of New Zealand’s energy supply.

France and the US lead when it comes to nuclear energy. Nuclear energy makes up 42% of France’s energy supply, with 56 operational nuclear reactors producing 103,966 ktoe – the is the largest amount produced, second to the USA which produces 219,737 kote of nuclear energy which equates to 10% of its energy share.

Read more details about the report findings.