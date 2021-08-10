Mitsubishi Power’s subsidiary in the Philippines will handle long-term boiler inspection services at a coal-fired power plant in the island nation.

The company will provide boiler ultrasonic gauging mapping inspection activities at the Therma South Inc. (TSI) facility at Barangay Binugao, Toril, Davao City. Therma South is a 300MW circulating fluidized bed (CFB) coil-fired power plant.

The inspection and maintenance work will enhance the reliability of the power plant’s two boiler units. The long-term service agreement runs through July 2024.

The inspections will be carried out by MHI Power (Philippines) Plant Services Corp. The project is the latest of more than 90 risk-based maintenance projects amounting to 3.6GW in capacity that the company has worked on since 2008.

“Therma South is a critical supplier of baseload power to the Mindanao region, and as such, it is important that our operations run reliably and sustainably,” Abe Nisnisan, facility head at TSI, said in a statement. “We constantly look at ways to make improvements to deliver strong maintenance results across a range of solutions. We look forward to our partnership with Mitsubishi Power to ensure the continued improvement of reliability and efficiency of our equipment.”

Therma South Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of AboitizPower and supplements power generation required to meet the region’s baseload requirements to reduce the frequency and duration of power shortages in Mindanao, due to hydropower intermittency.

A CFB boiler operates without burners but utilizes higher gas velocity and mixes with particles to activate combustion reaction.

