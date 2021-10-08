Japanese coal-fired plant tests co-firing attributes of ammonia

Japanese power generator JERA and partner IHI Corp. have started to utilise a small amount of fuel ammonia in one of its units at a coal-fired power plant.

JERA and IHI are demonstrating small volume utilisation in Unit 5 at JERA’s Hekinan Thermal Power Station. The purpose of the project is to develop a co-firing burner to be used for large-volume utilisation of fuel ammonia at Hekinan Unit 4.

Denitration tanks at Hekinan Thermal Power Station. Credit: JERA

Replacing 2 of the 48 burners at Unit 5 with test burners, during the roughly 6 months from now to March 2022, JERA and IHI will examine the effects of different burner materials and combustion times to identify the required conditions for co-firing burners.

The approximately 200 tons of ammonia to be used will be supplied to the test burners at Unit 5 from denitration tanks on the premises of the power station.

Large volume utilisation is considered 20% of heating value. JERA and IHI are working to achieve that utilisation by fiscal 2024 as part of the move to reduce CO2 for thermal power stations.

Hekinan Thermal Power Station was built by Chubu Electric and commissioned in 1991. JERA is a joint venture between Chubu and TEPCO Fuel and Power and has been operating the coal-fired plant since 2019, according to reports.

IHI is focused on promoting development of hydrogen and ammonia utilisation technologies, while JERA is pursuing a long-term goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Ammonia is carbon-free in itself but, like hydrogen, how it is produced determines the CO2 impact of emissions.

Originally posted by Rod Walton on power-eng.com