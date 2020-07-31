Czech steam turbine manufacturer Doosan Škoda Power will supply two 50MW units for a next-generation power plant in Indonesia.

The Palu 3 coal-fired plant is considered one of the most advanced in that region, with circulating fluidized bed boilers and combustion efficiency technologies touted as reducing nitrogen oxide and sulfur emissions. The boilers will be installed in a block with Doosan Skoda’s two DST-G20 steam turbines.

Design and construction work began on the Palu 3 plant in February. It is located in Central Sulawesi and Indonesian state-owned utility PT PLN (Persero) will be the end user of the power generation.

The steam turbine design includes a reserve by which the power output can be raised to 64.5MW, which could increase the utility value of the technology in future,” says Markéta Leitlová, project manager at Doosan Škoda Power.

Doosan Škoda is working with South Korean-based parent company Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction on the project. Skoda has worked on several other Indonesian power plant projects, including Grati, Grati 2 and Muara Tawar.

The project site is located in a seismically active area. Doosan Škoda has worked on several similar projects and will use those experiences to inform the upcoming construction and installation, the company said.

Turbine and components deliveries are planned for next year, with assembly work supervised by Doosan Škoda. The steam turbines are expected to be operational by 2023.

Originally published by Rod Walton on power-eng.com

