Germany utility RWE has reached an agreement with the United Services Union (ver.di) and the Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union (IG BCE) on the “coal exit” collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement enables RWE to end coal-fired energy generation in a socially acceptable manner by 2038 at the latest.

The deal will help the Germany utility to align its operations with the Coal Exit Act.

The agreement lays down an appropriate level of cover for employees set to be affected by the move from coal to low-carbon energy generation.

RWE has also accepted the provisions in the collective agreement that exclude dismissals for operational reasons. In addition, measures for further internal and external training are intended to help employees who are not eligible for the adjustment allowance to be placed “from work to work”.

Agreements on training and takeovers show that RWE will continue to meet its social responsibility in the future. Until 2030, the company will continue to provide high-quality training beyond its own needs.