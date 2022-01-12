Japanese energy company JERA and industrial technology solutions provider Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) will partner on a project to develop and demonstrate a technology to increase the ammonia co-firing rate at coal-fired boilers.

JERA and MHI aim to develop a new burner capable of single-fuel ammonia combustion by 2024 and draw up a master plan for equipment to demonstrate its use in actual boilers.

Based on the results of the project, the two companies will decide whether to install the burners at JERA’s coal-fired boilers made by MHI. For the actual plant demonstrations, JERA and MHI plan to verify co-firing with at least 50% ammonia at two units with different boiler types by 2028.

According to MHI, ammonia is an efficient and low-cost energy carrier, can be used as a fuel in thermal power generation and does not emit carbon dioxide when burned, thereby offering great advantages in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

It is therefore important to reduce CO2 emissions from thermal power generation by innovating to increase the co-firing rate of fuel ammonia, the aim of the JERA, MHI project.

The companies have been given the green light to start the project after their grant application was accepted under the Green Innovation Fund programme of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

Both JERA and MHI are pursuing net-zero strategies. Under the JERA Zero CO2 Emissions 2050 objective, JERA is actively working to reduce CO2 emissions from its domestic and overseas businesses to zero by 2050, and MHI’s Mission Net Zero declaration promotes achieving a carbon-neutral society through the collective efforts of the group by its products, technologies, and services that can contribute to CO2 reduction.