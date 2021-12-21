Crucial coal phase-outs in 2021

There is no doubt that the world made great strides in the shift away from fossil fuels towards cleaner energy options.

We have summarised some of the most noteworthy announcements from the energy sector this year concerning coal phase-outs and shut donwns:

EDF has decided to end generation at West Burton A power station, its sole remaining coal-fired power station.

The latest draft of Vietnam’s 8th Power Development Plan (PDP8) shows increased intentions to move away from coal-fired power and toward renewables and natural gas during the next decade.

ENGIE has released its Chilean energy and business transformation strategy as the company seeks to decarbonise its operations and prepare for future business models.

Greece’s Public Power Corp, the country’s biggest energy company, has announced that its coal-fired thermal power plant Ptolemaida 5 will be converted to gas in 2025.

The final coal-fired power plant has been retired in both Connecticut and Public Service Enterprise Group’s (PSEG) generation fleet.

The collaboration by the Nature Conservancy and Dominion Energy will repurpose 1,200 acres of the former Red Onion surface mine to generate approximately 50MW of solar energy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly that his country would no longer fund new coal-fired power projects abroad.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that the European Union will initiate a project at COP26 to help South Africa transition away from coal.

The world’s largest economies have committed to ending financing for new coal power generation plants abroad.

Portugal has announced the closing of its only remaining coal plant, Pego, thereby becoming the fourth country in Europe to complete a coal phase-out, alongside Belgium, Austria and Sweden.