A virtual discussion hosted by Enlit Asia and Indonesian Utility PT PLN highlighted the critical role that coal will play in Indonesia’s energy mix for the foreseeable future.

While a new paradigm focuses primarily on transition to a cleaner, smarter, energy future, coal’s importance in the power conversation cannot be ignored.

Read more about

Coal power

Energy transition

The discussion started with an interview with Rudy Hendra Prastowo, Primary energy director, PT PLN.

According to Prastowo, coal is clearly considered incompatible with a clean energy future. However, PLN’s coal assets currently contribute over 60% of overall power generation capacity. Future strategies see the energy resource remain at 50% in 2025. Coal clearly can’t be removed from the short term energy mix.

However, Indonesia has government specifications in place to increase the use of gas and renewables to achieve compliance with Paris Agreement goals. Furthermore, the increased use of biomass and clean coal technology is driving decarbonisation.

The country has also recently changed the criteria for new coal plants, using a resource-based scale to optimise efficiency and reduce emissions. Finally, Indonesia’s government is engaging the international community to share best practices and knowledge, with a specific focus on asset management and the implementation of ISO55000 standards.

The second part of the discussion saw an esteemed panel explore how Indonesia can achieve the energy transition and the goal of 100% electrification. There are many vulnerable communities in island and rural areas and currently, coal power is the cheapest and easiest form of power.

This is slowing the phase-out of coal, however, renewable penetration, clean coal technology and decarbonisation efforts must be emphasised through regulations and compliance thereto, while ensuring the most vulnerable have access to power and the economic benefit it brings.

The panel consisted of Harlen, EVP Coal Division | PLN, Heru Dewanto, Coordinator, MKI’s Expert Working Group & Former President Director | Cirebon Power, Adrian Lembong, Director | PT Adaro Power, Osamu Ono, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer | Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Asia Pacific.

Sign up for our newsletter