Bangladesh State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has announced the cancellation of 10 coal-fired power plants in favour of imported hydropower and LNG.

The State Minister made the announcement while speaking with reporters about the challenges of power generation and the high cost associated with renewables. Bangladesh is challenged by the high cost of solar and the land needed for PV farms, however, the Secretariat is making significant efforts to lessen the country’s reliance on fossil fuels.

To this end, the Secretariat has decided to cancel the approval of 10 coal-fired power plants, stating that hydropower would be imported from Nepal and Bhutan and the use of LNG in power generation would likely increase. The Minister has also prioritised decentralised energy options to make up for some of the loss.

The cancelled coal-fired power plants include:

Patuakhali 2×60 MW

North Bengal 1200 MW

Super thermal power plant, Mawa 522MW

Coal-fired power plant Dhaka 282MW

Coal-based power plant Chittagong 262MW

Khulna 565MW

Maheshkhali 1320MW

Ultrasuper critical coal-fired power plant, Bangladesh-Singapore 600MW

Ultrasuper critical coal-fired power plant, CPGCBL-Sumitomo 1200MW.

The cancellation of these 10 projects will reduce the net generation capacity of these regions by 8451MW, resulting in likely power shortages by 2030 totaling; 3,398MW in the Dhaka region, 1,225MW in the Mymensingh region, and 853MW in the Rangpur region.

Bangladesh aims to generate 40% of electricity from renewables by 2041.