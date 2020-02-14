German football club scores solar goal with stadium PV system

German football club RB Leipzig has installed two solar photovoltaic systems at its stadium.

A 71.5 kWp flat roof system has been fitted on the Red Bull Arena’s administrational section which will power the rest of the stadium. The second system will deliver electricity to the club’s football academy.

The solar systems were provided and installed by South Korea’s Q CELLS.

RB Leipzig play in Germany’s Bundesliga and reached the last 16 of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

