New Spanish wind farm will boast “the most powerful onshore wind turbine”

Spanish utility Iberdrola will build its next wind farm, the Herrera Complex, with the most powerful onshore wind turbine installed to date – the Siemens Gamesa SG 4.5-145 4.5 MW wind turbine, which is almost seven times more powerful than the first wind turbines installed in Spain more than two decades ago.

The Herrera Complex, which will be built in Burgos province, is made up of three wind farms – La Huesa, Valdesantos and Orbaneja, and will have an installed capacity of 63 MW, distributed between a total of 14 wind turbines. Forecasts indicate that the project will be operational later in 2020.

Iberdrola will also build the 10 MW-capacity Fuenteblanca wind farm in its vicinity, which will consist of 3 SG 3.4-132 wind turbines, to complete a 73 MW wind farm complex.

With the Herrera wind complex, Iberdrola is progressing with its renewables investment plan in Spain, where the company plans to install 3,000 new wind and photovoltaic MW. By 2030, company forecasts point to the installation of 10,000 new MW.