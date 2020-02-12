USTDA and GE to deliver 1,350 MW gas-to-power plant in Nigeria

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has awarded a grant to NNPC Gas and Power Investment Company LTD (GPIC) to provide the technical, economic and financial analysis necessary for the development of a 1,350 MW combined cycle, natural gas-fired power plant in Abuja.

The project will utilise indigenous gas resources to address the growing demand for power in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

GPIC selected the US company Continuum Associates LLC to conduct the study. GE International Operations will also contribute to the project.

“This USTDA feasibility study will provide the informed analysis needed to address critical energy generation in Nigeria,” said Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA’s acting director, who signed the grant during the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja.

Hardy added: “It will also build upon USTDA’s commitment to working with our Nigeria partners to develop and expand the nation’s domestic gas sector.”

“This is a special day for our two nations and the enduring bilateral relationship that binds together the United States and Nigeria,” said US Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard, who witnessed the signing.

“This outstanding project will now join dozens of other high-profile energy sector projects that USTDA is supporting across the country,” she stated.

Group managing director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, also commented: “USTDA’s grant could not have come at a better time. I have no doubt this grant offers a vista of opportunities to concretize arrangements to provide stable power supply to Abuja in the foreseeable future.”

“This plant will be a critical boost to improve Nigeria’s energy deficit and provide much-needed power for the country,” said Mohammed Mijindadi, GE’s managing director GE Gas Power, Nigeria and Anglophone West Africa.

“GE’s role demonstrates our continued support and commitment to the development of the country.”

“Continuum Associates is honoured to be supporting the technical and financial needs of this important project to bring it to a successful financial close,” said Sandeep Baidwan, Continuum Associates’ chief operating officer, who also witnessed the grant signing ceremony.

Baidwan concluded: “We believe the planned project will provide important relief to the power deficit situation in and around the Federal Capital Territory region, and Northern Nigeria.”

Originally published on esi-africa.com

