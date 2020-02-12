Webcast Feb 12: Energy opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa

DATE: February 12, 2020 – 11 am EST/10 am CST/8 am PST

COST: $25

DURATION: 1 Hour

Overview

Join the US Commercial Service South Africa, Power Africa, and Clarion Events for a one-hour webinar highlighting African energy opportunities for US firms interested in expanding into or increasing market share in Africa.

Objectives

US participants will hear from the experts on energy opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa.

Event information

Participants will receive an overview of the current energy market in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) from the United States Energy Association.

Learn about power projects throughout SSA from US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) POWER AFRICA.

Clarion Events and US Commercial Service South Africa will provide participants with insight into engaging the African energy market.

