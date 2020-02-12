Envision Digital to develop first AIoT smart grid for PTT in Thailand

Envision Digital International Pte Ltd (Envision Digital), a global digital AIoT technology company headquartered in Singapore, has been appointed to develop the first smart grid for Thailand’s major energy company, PTT Public Company Ltd (PTT).

The contract involves developing an AIoT smart grid at Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology (VISTEC), powered by Envision Digital’s AIoT operating system, EnOSTM.

By integrating floating solar panels, rooftop solar panels, energy storage systems, and electric charging stations in the campus with Envision’s EnlightTM and EnsightTM digital analytics software, the smart grid project will help PTT to achieve its 2020 strategic objective: Zero increase of absolute emission growth rate.

The contract follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Envision Digital and PTT in April 2019 to collaborate on multiple initiatives revolving around new energy and digital transformation.

It is the first project of its kind in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (ECCi), a specialised sector focusing on innovation under the Eastern Economic Corridor (ECC), an increasingly important region for ASEAN trade and commerce. It will serve as a pilot for similar projects across PTT’s other assets in Thailand.

“We are pleased to announce this important project with PTT. The application of AIoT smart grid technology offers huge potential for PTT and other major infrastructure operators, communities and companies across Thailand in promoting energy efficiency and transition,” said Sylvie Ouziel, international president, Envision Digital International.

Sylvie continued, “Transition to less carbon-intensive energy sources is critical to meet the emissions reduction targets of the Paris Agreement, which Thailand has ratified. AIoT technology constitutes a key enabler for this smart transition. Envision Digital team and myself are quite pleased to partner with the Thai energy leader PTT to jointly address this challenge.”

“Our project at VISTEC is part of our efforts in digital transformation and energy transition. Not only will it contribute to CO2 emission reduction, it will also serve as a sandbox for PTT Group and researchers at VISTEC to do their R&D activities around electricity value chain and smart city development, which we hope can later be applied for commercial uses”, said Darunporn Kamolpus, executive vice president, innovation and digital development, PTT.

The AIoT smart grid for VISTEC is targeted for completion by end of 2020.