Taiheiyo Cement to install Kawasaki’s waste heat power generation system

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has received an order from Taiheiyo Cement Corporation (Taiheiyo) to supply a cement plant waste heat recovery power generation (WHRPG) system to their Saitama Plant.

With an output of approximately 8 MW, the new system, consisting of a waste heat recovery boiler, steam turbine generator, etc. is scheduled to start operations in September 2022.

This WHRPG system will recover waste heat during the calcining stage of the cement production process and use it for power generation and energy-saving measures of the cement plant.

Read more

Total and Adani sign 2 GW deal to boost India solar sector

Myanmar orders fast-track gas engine plants to beat blackouts

Kawasaki will handle overall plant design, equipment supply, installation and commissioning advisory services. A newly developed VEGA boiler will be adopted for the first time in Japan as the heat recovery steam generator.

Global company and industry leader Taiheiyo has been proactively introducing WHRPG systems at their plants in order to reduce CO2 emissions. The latest decision to introduce Kawasaki’s system was made based on the excellent performance and economic efficiency of the newly developed VEGA boiler. With this adoption, Taiheiyo will complete the installation of WHRPG systems at all of its plants.

As worldwide interest in global warming prevention measures continues to rise, demand is expected to continue growing in both advanced and developing nations for facilities and systems that save energy and reduce environmental loads, including WHRPG systems for cement plants.

Since Kawasaki’s first delivery to the Taiheiyo Kumagaya Plant of a cement plant WHRPG system in 1982, the company has provided WHRPG systems at approximately 260 plants worldwide. Together these generate about 2,800 MW of electric power and cut CO2 emissions by about 12 million tons annually.

Image caption: First VEGA boiler, installed at the Huaibei Zhongbei Cement plant in Anhui Province, China (Business Wire)