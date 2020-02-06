SolarEdge wins 1 GW rooftop PV deal for the commercial and industrial sector

Smart energy technology company SolarEdge is to supply products and solutions to 1 GW of pan-European rooftop PV projects for the commercial and industrial sector.

It has signed a four-year deal with international solar investor Enfindus, which plans to finance, build and operate the PV systems and offer corporate PPAs to rooftop owners.

SolarEdge will offer a range of technologies including inverters and power optimizers.

The pact is intended to help businesses decrease their energy costs while increasing the amount of solar energy in the European energy mix.

Alfred Karlstetter, general manager of SolarEdge Europe, said the company was growing its footprint in the commercial and industrial sector and was “committed to continuing to provide innovative and scalable DC optimized inverter solutions to improve the bottom line of commercial and small-scale utility PV systems”.

