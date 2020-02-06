Rick Perry to join POWERGEN 2020 keynote as part of $1.5m PGI Leadership Summit

Clarion Energy is investing an extra $1.5m into POWERGEN International in 2020 and beyond to create an unmissable experience designed to help energy professionals navigate the complex energy transition.

The investment will fund the launch of the PGI Leadership Summit – a truly inspirational and immersive experience featuring high level, inspirational speakers offering exclusive, transformational content to provide energy leaders with answers, solace and guidance as they traverse the energy transition.

Former US Secretary of Energy and Texas Governor Rick Perry will be one of several elite-level keynote speakers taking to the Grand Stage, alongside top utility, regulatory and industry thinkers.

Attendees will also have access to a range of practical 90-minute technical workshops with content covering the entire power generation value chain, including plant performance, gas-fired turbines and technologies, on-site power, energy storage, the future of coal-fired generation and reducing carbon emission from thermal power.

The Knowledge Hubs on the POWERGEN exhibit floor will ensure no stone is left unturned, with 30-minute expert takes on renewables, decentralized energy, digitalization and natural gas infrastructure, plus plenty of Q&A time built in to facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing.

“The energy transition is a pathway toward transformation of the global energy sector and a shift that is set to have a long-lasting impact on economy and society,” Clarion Energy EVP Duncan Reid said. “It is a critical and highly complex process, and not one that can be navigated overnight.

“Our purpose for POWERGEN International is to shape the future of power generation together with our exhibitors and attendees. The three pillars of POWERGEN International are commitment, collaboration and investment. We will guide energy professionals along that pathway towards transformation; technology experts, engineers, decision makers and thought leaders are invited to join us in December to learn valuable lessons from current and historical projects, as well as cast a forward-thinking eye toward the opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead of us all over the next 30 years.”

Perry served as Secretary of Energy for the Trump Administration from 2017-2019. He was seen as a defender for baseload and on-site supplied generation resources such as coal and nuclear, while also advocating for natural gas export and utilization within the domestic power generation sector.

Texas emerged as the nation’s largest wind energy state, by far, during Perry’s 15-year tenure as governor. He also was the state’s lieutenant governor and agriculture commissioner.

Industry support for POWERGEN

FPT Industrial North America VP Braden Cammauf commented: “FPT Industrial shares POWERGEN’s commitment to shape the future of power generation together. Our company believes in delivering reliable power for our customers today, as well as innovating to prepare for tomorrow. We look forward to showcasing both through our presence at POWERGEN.”

Said William Lindstrom, Global Product Manager, Zenith ATS, at ABB: “POWERGEN is always a great event for ABB in terms of connecting with existing customers, meeting new customers and exhibiting our latest innovations. More importantly, we can link new business relationships and orders directly to our presence at POWERGEN.”

POWERGEN International is the world’s largest power generation event and the only US face-to-face experience to discuss in-depth the challenges faced by all energy stakeholders in this ever-changing, complex industry.

According to the US Energy Information Administration’s 2019 Annual Energy Outlook, while the share of renewable generation will increase, by 2050 conventional generation (coal, nuclear and natural gas) will still represent 68 percent of the total US generation mix. POWERGEN International reflects the current energy mix with a strong offering for conventional and onsite power and looks to the future of integrating renewable energy.

Organized by Clarion Energy, which is part of Clarion Events. With over 30 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Clarion Energy is one of Clarion’s largest portfolios.