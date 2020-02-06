Malaysia’s LSS2 solar auction project reaches commercial operation

BayWa r.e. with the assistance of local partner HD Earth has delivered a 39 MW plant in Gebeng, Pahang, which will generate enough electricity to power 12,000 homes.

BayWa r.e. and HD Earth won the project in the second solar tender held by Suruhanjaya Tenaga, Malaysia’s Energy Commission in 2017. This is the first solar farm to reach commercial operation out of all the winning bidders, connected to the 132 kV national transmission network.

Construction on the complex project, which comprises almost 120,000 solar panels and more than 830 inverters, began in late 2018 and was completed on schedule at the end of 2019.

Daniel Gaefke, managing director, BayWa r.e. Solar Pte Ltd said: “Renewable energy development is very high on the agenda for the Malaysian government and we’re delighted to be helping support the country’s energy transition.”

“This is our second solar installation in Malaysia and is a sign of our continued business growth in the Asia Pacific region. We look forward to future projects and continuing to help Malaysia leverage the potential of its renewable energy sector.”

The LSS2 auction was undertaken by the Malaysian Government to help the country achieve its objective to generate 24 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2050.

“The project’s success and speed of delivery is down to BayWa r.e.’s financial and technical strength, and global logistics which allows us to deliver projects such as this, anywhere in the world, quickly and efficiently” added Daniel Gaefke.

BayWa r.e.’s first solar development in Malaysia was the 5.2 MWp solar park on the Universiti Malaysia Pertis campus in Arau, which started generating power in March 2018.