GE to add 253 MW to Côte d’Ivoire gas turbine plant

GE is to carry out a 253 MW gas turbine extension to a power plant in Côte d’Ivoire which is expected to deliver 30 per cent of the country’s electricity.

The extension of the Azito plant in the Yopougon district of Abidjan is designed to support the country’s energy plan to provide reliable and sustainable power.

The plant is operated by Côte d’Ivoire power firm Azito Energie and the company’s managing director Luc Aye said that following the upgrade the plant will be “one of the most efficient in the region and will serve as a model for the development of similar power projects in Africa”.

He added that “providing reliable and sustainable power is a priority for us. Our plant makes use of Côte d’Ivoire’s supplies of natural gas and with this expansion, we will continue to contribute significantly to the country’s energy security and stability.”

Under the contract, GE – which has worked with Azito Energie to gradually upgrade the plant since 1999 – will supply its GT13E2 gas turbine in combined-cycle configuration, one heat recovery steam generator, one steam turbine generator, a condenser and associated systems, plus maintenance services for 20 years.

Once the extension if completed the plant is expected to generate approximately 710 MW.

Elisee Sezan, chief executive of GE’s Gas Power business in Sub-Saharan Africa, said GE was “committed to the development of Côte d’Ivoire’s power sector and plays a critical role in laying the foundational infrastructure needed to build a modern economy”.