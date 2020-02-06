Drinks manufacturer to go 100 per cent renewable

One of the UK’s leading soft drink manufacturers has signed a deal with Swedish energy company Vattenfall to switch all of its electricity to renewables.

AG Barr makes brands including IRN-BRU and Rubicon and has operations across both England and Scotland.

Vattenfall will supply eight of AG Barr’s sites with 22 GWh of electricity a year from its UK wind farms.

AG Barr chief executive Roger White said: “We’re always looking for new ways to innovate. Introducing 100 per cent renewable electricity across all our UK sites is a big step towards reducing our carbon footprint and delivering our ambitious sustainable business goals.”

Vattenfall’s UK manager Danielle Lane said: “We are seeing more and more companies looking to secure fossil free power for their business as they work towards net zero carbon emissions.”