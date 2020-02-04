Uzbekistan launches first public-private solar project

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has announced the launch of the first public-private partnership project to build a solar power station in the Sherabad district of the Surkhandarya region.

This project is part of the program developed by the Government of Uzbekistan with the support of the Asian Development Bank for the generation of 1 GW of solar energy.

Mr Alisher Sultanov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, said: “Thanks to the ADB and other partners, we are happy to announce the start of this exciting project – the first step along the road to new, sustainable and clean energy production for the future of our new generations. Solar power has long been on our radar and we look forward to the time when we reach our target of 1 GW of electricity produced this way. This will also ensure the creation of highly-skilled and local clean energy jobs in line with the government program for energy diversification.”

Read more

Qbera-Schneider Electric alliance to boost solar in emerging markets

Storage added to Honduras solar hybrid plant

On 01 February 2020 a year-long tender was launched aimed at attracting and selecting a qualified private developer-investor for the implementation of the project.

According to the project parameters, a solar station with a capacity of at least 200 MW of alternating current will be built at the selected site, including a new substation with a voltage of 220 kV and a transmission line with a length of 52 km for connecting to a substation with a voltage of 220.

Mr Sardor Umurzakov, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan said: “Solar energy as a source of electric power has entered a new phase worldwide, with an over 100 percent solar market increase in 2019, and a record number of new installations targeted over the next few years. We in Uzbekistan are very happy to join the international community of solar power generators. It is the ideal moment to announce this tender and seek investors and developers of solar technologies by putting in place a comprehensive industrial strategy in this sector.”

Image credit: World Travel Guide