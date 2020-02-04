Qbera-Schneider Electric alliance to boost solar in emerging markets

Schneider Electric Solar Spain, the Spanish entity of the Schneider Electric solar business division, has entered into a strategic alliance with Qbera Capital, an asset management & independent advisory firm, to further support solar energy growth across selected frontier and emerging markets.

The Qbera-Schneider Electric Solar alliance provides a distinctive technical and financial proposition – further facilitating transition to net-zero carbon and specific UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Many of the 650 million people in Africa without access to electricity live in Sub-Saharan Africa. Often the biggest hurdle to deploying renewable energy in this region is the lack of a holistic approach including financing and technology.

Following recent successes in the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, the alliance provides corporates with a one-stop solution integrating technical, financing, digital and equipment solutions designed to support a clean energy transition.

The first round of projects of 15 MW will be rolled-out across Mali, Ghana and Burkina Faso. Additional deployments of over 60 MW will further target six countries.

Both parties have successfully focused on financing and developing solar energy and energy efficiency projects in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA), with the aim of converting as much of SSA as possible to clean energy sources.

“I am very excited about this new business model that has already materialized into the first success,” said Robert Immelé, CEO and chairman of Schneider Electric Solar. “With this alliance, we are removing one of the biggest roadblocks in green energy deployment, aligning customer needs, advisory, technology and financing.”

“I am very excited about our alliance with Schneider Electric Solar. We continue to see an underserved market for solar across frontier and emerging markets, as such we are aiming to support a vast network of commercial and industrial companies with a complete solar solution,” said Ali Shafqat, CEO of Qbera Capital.

The alliance also deepens both organization’s commitment to achieving the United Nations SDG’s.