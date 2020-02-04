POWERGEN Africa & African Utility Week win at AAXO ROAR Awards

POWERGEN Africa & African Utility Week, the leading energy event on the continent for the last 20 years, has once again clinched the AAXO ROAR Award for Best Trade Exhibition in the 12000+ sqm category.

The event is organised by the multi-award-winning Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser Clarion Events Africa (formerly Spintelligent). The ROAR* Organiser and Exhibitor Awards took place in Johannesburg last week and honoured excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent during 2019. The awards are organised by the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO).

* ROAR = Respect, Opportunities, Achievement, Recognition

It is the third time that African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa walks away with top honours at the AAXO ROAR Awards. The event also received a distinction for its Operations & Logistics in its category. ICE Africa, Clarion Events’ ground-breaking gaming expo, also won a distinction for its Operations & Logistics in the 6000 sqm trade show exhibition category.

“We are delighted and very proud to have won the AAXO ROAR Award again, especially in the year that we celebrate our 20th anniversary,” says Chanelle Hingston, power & energy group director at Clarion Events Africa. “Winning this category for the fourth time is testimony to the entire team’s continued and sustained hard work and dedication to keep innovating the event and keeping it fresh.

“However, African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa would not be successful without our valued partners, sponsors, exhibitors, delegates and visitors, who, year after year, support us in our vision and goal to produce a relevant and ground-breaking industry platform. It is now more apparent than ever that South Africa and indeed the entire continent’s economic future depends on the strength and sustainability of its energy and water sector and we are proud to be part of that journey.”

More about AUW & PGAF

The 20th annual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa in Cape Town is the leading conference and trade exhibition for African power, energy and water professionals. The event brings together over 10 000 decision makers from over 90 countries, including 35 African countries, to source the latest solutions and meet over 350 suppliers. Along with multiple side events and numerous networking functions, the event also boasts a CPD-accredited strategic conference and technical presentations with over 300 expert speakers.

Dates for African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa:

Conference and expo: 12-14 May 2020

Site visits: 15 May 2020

Location: CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa

About the organisers

Clarion Events Africa is a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the energy, infrastructure, mining, real estate and agriculture sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events on the continent include Future Energy East Africa, Future Energy Nigeria, the Utility CEO Forums, Nigeria Mining Week, DRC Mining Week and Africa Mining Forum. Clarion Events Africa is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group and African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa form part of Clarion Energy, which runs over 40 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, making it one of Clarion Events’ largest portfolios.