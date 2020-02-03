Lundin Petroleum, OX2 and GE to build Finland’s third-largest wind farm

Lundin Petroleum has signed a purchase agreement with OX2 for the 132 MW Metsälamminkangas wind farm in northern Finland. Furthermore, OX2 has for the first time chosen GE Renewable Energy as supplier of the turbines.

This is the third-largest wind farm to be constructed in Finland and will be constructed without the support of government subsidies.

The Metsälamminkangas wind farm, comprising 24 wind turbines, will be constructed in the municipality of Vaala, North Ostrobothnia. The wind farm nominal capacity is 132 MW, which will generate 400 GWh of electricity per year – equivalent to the electricity consumption of more than 80,000 households.

More about wind power

Turkish wind farm to more than triple generation capacity with EBRD loan

Global wind capacity market value to hit +$1t by 2028

“We are very pleased to be partnering with OX2 on this project. Alongside our existing hydroelectricity project in Norway, the Metsälamminkangas wind farm will enable us to replace a big share of our net electricity usage, powering our offshore Norway oil and gas production facilities”, says Alex Schneiter, president and CEO at Lundin Petroleum.

The site of the farm is renowned for its favourable wind location with an average wind speed of approx. 7.2 m/sec at the turbines’ hub height.

The project will use 24 of GE’s Cypress onshore wind platforms. OX2 will operate the Cypress turbines at 5.5 MW, with a rotor diameter of 158m. In order to endure icing conditions for substantial parts of the year, the turbines will be equipped with GE’s Ice Mitigation System.

The project rights for Metsälamminkangas were acquired by OX2 in 2019 and the project has since then been optimized for the construction phase. OX2 is constructing the wind farm as an EPC contract and will also be entrusted with responsibility for the technical and commercial management of the farm.

The facility is planned to be commissioned for Lundin Petroleum in December 2021.

“This is our largest project to date in Finland, which has become one of the fastest-growing markets for wind energy investment in Europe. We are pleased that we can offer an attractive non-fossil investment for Lundin Petroleum,” says Paul Stormoen, CEO of OX2.

Peter Wells, GE’s CEO of Onshore Wind in Europe, commented: “OX2 is one of the biggest developers of wind farms in the Nordic region, and we are thrilled they’ve selected our brand-new Cypress platform. Our goal is to help our customers drive energy costs down every day, and Cypress is ideally suited to make the best use of the country’s wind speed and landscape.”

Image courtesy of Lundin Petroleum.