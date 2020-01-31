Siemens and DEWA working on revolutionary blockchain strategy for Dubai

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Siemens have partnered to transform Dubai into the world’s first government to conduct all its applicable transactions via blockchain by 2020.

DEWA and Siemens are implementing several strategies to achieve the Dubai government’s digital transformation goals. Strategies include a series of seminars and lectures at DEWA Academy on DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development, internships opportunities, visiting researchers and project funding.

The seminars focus on the introduction of blockchain and how to maximise the financing of energy infrastructure projects via crowdfunding.

DEWA chief executive Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said the Emirates Blockchain Strategy is enhance the efficiency of government performance by transforming 50 per cent of federal government transactions to blockchain by 2021, while the Dubai Blockchain Strategy is to make Dubai’s government the first in the world to conduct all its transactions by blockchain by the end of this year.

“DEWA also keeps pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, developing disruptive technologies in energy, water, and investing in artificial intelligence technology and applications,” he added.

“DEWA has a strategy for digital transactions, and was one of the first government organisations to adopt blockchain technology in a number of services and initiatives, including Green Charger registration for electric vehicles.”