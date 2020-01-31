Ireland to receive innogy’s first global utility-scale storage project

German energy company innogy has announced its final investment decision for a large-scale, 60 MW battery storage facility in the Irish county of Monaghan, marking the company’s first utility-scale battery storage investment globally.

Commissioning is scheduled for 2021.

The system will be capable of responding to frequency changes in less than 150 milliseconds, importing or exporting electricity from the grid as needed.

The €25m ($28m) battery storage system will power around 125,000 homes.

Sven Utermöhlen, senior vice president Renewables Operations at innogy SE, said: “I am proud that we are making our first significant utility-scale battery storage investment, not just anywhere, but in Ireland, a market with a strong commitment to renewable energies and a dedicated support for battery storage. Ireland is an excellent starting point for us as we look to expand and grow our battery storage technology business.”

Cathal Hennessy, managing director of innogy Renewables Ireland, adds: “This battery storage facility makes an important contribution to the successful realisation of the Irish energy transition. This is because storage technologies help to provide an important link between modern grids and intermittent generation, by storing excess renewable energy for use when required.”

In line with the company’s strategy, innogy reviews all options regarding the future ownership and financing structure of its assets to maximise value for the company and shareholders.

In 2018, the company constructed, and now operates, the 10.2 MW Dromadda Beg Onshore Wind Farm, located in County Kerry, innogy’s first onshore wind farm in the country. The Irish development team is exploring further renewable opportunities including further onshore wind and battery storage locally.

Originally published on smart-energy.com