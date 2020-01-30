Statkraft and Enovos to deliver CO2-free electricity to Germany’s Daimler

For the first time, a long-term, 100 percent green power supply on an industrial scale has been made possible in Germany. This is thanks to a unique agreement between Statkraft and Enovos, green power is delivered to Daimler sites across Germany.

A large share of the electricity supplied to the Daimler sites will be generated in German solar, wind and hydroelectric power plants. Statkraft will generate the remaining quantities in its hydropower plants.

The combination with Statkraft’s flexible hydropower ensures that the green electricity is generated at the same time as it is consumed. A power supply of this combination and scale is unique in Germany to date.

The wind power will be supplied from plants whose support under the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) expires after 2020 and with that can continue to operate. In addition, subsidy-free solar projects are to be built in Germany and the electricity generated there will be used to supply Daimler. Electricity supplied from German hydropower plants complement the comprehensive green power package.

“To generate green electricity exactly when it is needed is a major challenge that can only be met with considerable flexibility in generation. Our flexible hydropower plants complement the fluctuating power generation from wind and solar so that a 100 percent renewable power supply is guaranteed at all times,” explains Christian Rynning-Tønnesen, CEO of Statkraft.

“We are proud to offer this innovative concept to an outstanding industrial company – a solution that will reduce CO2 emissions and enable Daimler to achieve their climate goals. This combination of size and sources are unique in Germany to date,” he adds.

Enovos will be responsible for the entire energy management process, including physical delivery, balancing group management, billing, grid usage, consumption forecasts and hedging of green electricity quantities. Daimler will thus be able to procure 100 percent green electricity while largely retaining its proven and market-oriented procurement and supply model. Enovos will contribute its experience and know-how from its existing cooperation with Daimler.

“We at Enovos are very pleased that we are making a significant contribution to this supply with our expertise in the energy industry and our long-standing customer relationship. We are convinced that this will have a signal effect on the entire green power supply market,” says Anke Langner, managing director of Enovos Germany.